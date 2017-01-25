Olympian Jennie Finch joins MLB as youth softball ambassador
The commissioner's office announced Wednesday that she'll join Cal Ripken Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. as MLB youth ambassadors. Finch says she's excited to work on the grass-roots level to let "girls know that MLB is passionate and truly cares about the sport of softball."
