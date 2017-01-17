Novak Djokovic, right, crashed out of the Australian Open to Denis Istomin, right

Novak Djokovic had to defend himself against accusations of lacking motivation after the 12-time grand slam champion crashed out of the Australian Open. Djokovic fell victim to one of the greatest shocks in grand slam history as he lost 7-6 5-7 2-6 7-6 6-4 to Uzbek wildcard Denis Istomin.

