Nicole Cooke to assist MPs with doping inquiry
Nicole Cooke is the latest big name from British cycling to be asked to give evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's investigation into doping in sport. The 2008 Olympic and World champion will appear before the panel of MPs by video link on Tuesday, January 24. Cooke, who retired from competitive cycling in 2013, is expected to cover issues raised at the committee's session in December with Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford, British Cycling president Bob Howden and former GB cycling team technical director Shane Sutton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC