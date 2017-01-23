Nicole Cooke tells MPs cycling is 'ru...

Nicole Cooke tells MPs cycling is 'run by men for men' and TUEs open to abuse

14 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Nicole Cooke has told a panel of MPs that cycling is a sport "run by men, for men" and the fight against doping is being waged by "the wrong people, in the wrong way, with the wrong tools". Over 70 minutes of wide-ranging testimony, the former Olympic and world road race champion strongly criticised British Cycling, the International Cycling Union, UK Anti-Doping, UK Sport and the World Anti-Doping Agency .

