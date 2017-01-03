Nick Kyrgios courts more controversy with "explanatory" Donald Trump T-shirt

Nick Kyrgios' controversial career took another turn on Monday night when he was pictured wearing a 'F*** Donald Trump' T-shirt at a press conference in Sydney. The Australian changed into the top, which also displayed a picture of the US President complete with devil horns, shortly after defeating Rafael Nadal in five sets in a Fast4 exhibition match in his homeland.

