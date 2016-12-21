New Year's Honours: Olympic rower and...

New Year's Honours: Olympic rower and university chancellor becomes a Dame

OLYMPIC gold medal-winning rower Katherine Grainger has said being made a Dame has given her a 'new standard' to step up to. The Oxford Brookes University chancellor said the title was an 'enormous honour' which she did not expect and has opened up a new road following her retirement from rowing.

