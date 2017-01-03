New Year honour for Olympic rower Pete Reed from Nailsworth
AN Olympic rower from Nailsworth has been awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for his services to rowing. Lt Pete Reed is one of the most decorated GB rowers, with three Olympic golds and five golds and three silvers at the World Championships.
