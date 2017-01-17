New NFL stadium would play key role in 2024 LA Olympics
Organizers trying to land the 2024 Summer Olympics for Los Angeles would include a new football stadium in the games' ceremonies. The NFL stadium being built in Inglewood near Los Angeles International Airport would be used for ceremonies along with Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of the committee's concept to create a "new games for a new era," LA2024 announced Monday.
