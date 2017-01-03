NBA star Luol Deng reveals his dream is to buy Crystal Palace
Luol Deng, who played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics , said that he would love to buy Crystal Palace , so long as he becomes a billionaire. Deng, who began his basketball career at Brixton Topcats, revealed his love for The Eagles during the NBA Global Games London clash between Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on January 12 at The O2 , North Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC