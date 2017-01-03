Nailsworth rowing champion Pete Reed announces plans to compete for historic fourth Olympic gold
Reed, a lieutenant in the Royal Navy, is targeting the Tokyo Games in 2020 to add to his triumphs in Rio, Beijing and London. The Nailsworth rower, 35, returned to the navy after his latest triumph in Rio and was awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for his services to rowing.
