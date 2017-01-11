Martyn Wilby accepts senior coaching position with Swimming Canada read comments
Longtime University of Florida associate coach Martyn Wilby has joined Swimming Canada to serve in the new role of senior coach. Wilby will support high-performance director John Atkinson in the areas of technical leadership, performance standards and high performance coach development across the Olympic program.
