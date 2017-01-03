Marin sees off Ponnappa as Hyderabad win

Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin won her trump game after facing some anxious moments against Ashwini Ponnappa as Hyderabad Hunters defeated Bengaluru Smashers 4-3 in a sea-saw Premier Badminton League contest in Bangalore on Saturday. Marin defeated Ponnappa 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the deciding match of the tie.

