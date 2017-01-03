Man convicted in connection with swimmer's 1989 death faces manslaughter charge
A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis was arraigned Tuesday on a manslaughter charge in a separate case. Glen Crossley, 46, was charged in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who passed away after an incident at a Montreal bar last September.
