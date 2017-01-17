LeBron considering return to US Olymp...

LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

LeBron James says Gregg Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. Olympic team will be a factor in whether he plays in the 2020 Tokyo Games. James has won two Olympic gold medals, but he skipped last summer's Rio de Janeiro Games to get rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship.

