Laura Kenny's Track World Championships participation in doubt due to injury

Laura Kenny has withdrawn from this month's British Championships, placing doubt on her participation in April's Track Cycling World Championships Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny has sustained a hamstring injury which casts doubt over whether she will compete in April's Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong. The 24-year-old, who as Laura Trott won two gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, was waiting to decide on her participation at the World Championships.

