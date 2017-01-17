LA2024 committee proposes venues for ...

LA2024 committee proposes venues for 3 more Olympic sports

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The committee seeking to land the 2024 Summer Olympics for Los Angeles would stage archery at a new football stadium, mountain biking in a regional park and modern pentathlon at a stadium, with all three locations away from the downtown core. LA2024 announced on Tuesday its proposed locations for the three sports in completing a list of existing, planned or temporary venues for the Games.

