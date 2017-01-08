Katrin Garfoot beats Amanda Spratt in Australian road cycling championships
Katrin Garfoot has spearheaded an Orica-Scott clean sweep at the Australian road cycling championships, beating teammate Amanda Spratt to win the women's road race. The Orica-Scott quinella capped the team's domination of the 102km race in hot conditions at Buninyong, near Ballarat.
