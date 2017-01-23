James Ellington and Nigel Levine return to London after bike crash

British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have both returned to the UK and been admitted to London hospitals for surgery following their motorbike accident in Tenerife last week. The pair, who had been away at a training camp, each suffered pelvic injuries in the incident, with Ellington also sustaining a broken tibia and fibula and a facial fracture.

