James DeGale would become top dog in the super-middleweight division if he wins this weekend
James DeGale is primed to prove his credentials as an elite fighter when he takes on Badou Jack in their world super-middleweight unification title bout in New York on Saturday night. IBF champion DeGale can lay claim to being the best combatant in the 168lb division if he walks away from the Barclays Center with two of the four major belts, with Jack currently holding the WBC strap.
