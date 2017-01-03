Great North Run ballot opens

The annual spectacular, which this year will be staged for the 37th time, will take place on Sunday, September 10. More than a million people have completed the 13.1 mile distance from Newcastle to South Shields since it was first staged in 1981. Last year, it was announced that Great North Run participants raised 26,332,773 for hundreds of good causes, with more than 53million raised over all Great Run events in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Post Leader.