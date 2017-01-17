Great Britain's James Ellington, pictured, was training with Nigel Levine in Tenerife
British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine are in hospital in Tenerife after the pair were involved in a road accident on Tuesday evening. Their injuries are not life-threatening but there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level, with Ellington already needing surgery on a broken leg.
