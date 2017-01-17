Great Britain's James Ellington, pict...

Great Britain's James Ellington, pictured, was training with Nigel Levine in Tenerife

British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine are in hospital in Tenerife after the pair were involved in a road accident on Tuesday evening. Their injuries are not life-threatening but there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level, with Ellington already needing surgery on a broken leg.

