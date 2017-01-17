Great Britain name 15 new players in 33-woman squad after Rio 2016 success
Fifteen new players have been named in a 33-woman squad as Great Britain begin life after their stunning Rio 2016 gold medal. Hollie Webb, who scored the decisive penalty in the final victory over Holland, and goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, who made a series of fine saves, are among those continuing in the Bisham Abbey-based programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC