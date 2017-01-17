Great Britain name 15 new players in ...

Great Britain name 15 new players in 33-woman squad after Rio 2016 success

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

Fifteen new players have been named in a 33-woman squad as Great Britain begin life after their stunning Rio 2016 gold medal. Hollie Webb, who scored the decisive penalty in the final victory over Holland, and goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, who made a series of fine saves, are among those continuing in the Bisham Abbey-based programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC