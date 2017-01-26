Gordon Reid clinches doubles career Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

Great Britain's Gordon Reid completed a career Grand Slam of doubles titles after winning the Australian Open wheelchair event with Belgian Joachim Gerard. Reid's defence of his singles title in Melbourne ended at the hands of Gerard on Wednesday but the pair united in the doubles to beat Briton Alfie Hewett and Argentinian Gus Fernandez 6-3 3-6 1-0 .

