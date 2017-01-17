Gabriel Jesus has completed his switch to the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have formalised the transfer of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in time for him to feature against Tottenham this weekend. The 19-year-old had agreed a move from his homeland to the Etihad Stadium back in the summer and had joined up with City earlier this month, yet his registration with his new club did not go through in time for him to make the squad for last weekend's trip to Everton.

