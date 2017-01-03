Funding suspended for Paralympic cham...

Funding suspended for Paralympic champion over participation in The Jump

Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has had her elite UK Sports funding suspended while she takes part in a reality TV show. British Athletics said Cox, 25 - who won four medals in at the Rio Paralympics including golds in athletics and cycling - has had her funding withdrawn while she competes in Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump.

