Funding suspended for Paralympic champion over participation in The Jump
Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has had her elite UK Sports funding suspended while she takes part in a reality TV show. British Athletics said Cox, 25 - who won four medals in at the Rio Paralympics including golds in athletics and cycling - has had her funding withdrawn while she competes in Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Tue
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
