Funding cut could halt Winchester Badminton star's dreams
Westgate School student and talented Badminton star Annie Lado future in the sport could be under threat after a funding cut to the sport she has played since the age of seven. The 14-year-old is in the top five in England for her age group and represents England at junior level.
