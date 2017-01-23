Football community shows support for Ryan Mason following fractured skull

Mason is in a stable condition in hospital after undergoing surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill during the first half of Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea. Players from across England and Europe used Twitter to send best wishes to Mason, while the England team's account posted a message reading: "Stay strong, Ryan" alongside a picture of him earning his sole England cap to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.