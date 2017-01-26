FIFA: Chinese soccer clubs spent $450...

FIFA: Chinese soccer clubs spent $450m+ on players last year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

The surge in investment in foreign talent, which is intended to enhance the standard of the Chinese Super League, took the country to fifth in FIFA's global spending rankings, released Friday, behind England, Germany, Spain and Italy. In 2013, Chinese clubs only spent $27.8 million on international transfers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Wed Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Tue OakPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 23 B MacVicar 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC