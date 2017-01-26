Federer 'believed' he would win another major
The Swiss star was an unexpected winner of the Australian Open at the weekend when defeating old foe Rafa Nadal in five sets to claim his 18th grand slam title. And while many doubted him reaching 18 majors, the Swiss 35-year-old retained belief in his own abilities and claimed his fifth Melbourne crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Sat
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC