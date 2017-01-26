Federer 'believed' he would win anoth...

Federer 'believed' he would win another major

Read more: RTE.ie

The Swiss star was an unexpected winner of the Australian Open at the weekend when defeating old foe Rafa Nadal in five sets to claim his 18th grand slam title. And while many doubted him reaching 18 majors, the Swiss 35-year-old retained belief in his own abilities and claimed his fifth Melbourne crown.

