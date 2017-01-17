Exmouth cyclist Will Tidball on track...

Exmouth cyclist Will Tidball on track to the top of the sport

Read more: Sidmouth Herald

The 16-year-old attends Exmouth Community College and he has been named as one of three newcomers to the Elite Olympic Development Programme as well as TeamGB. William is currently doing his A levels and in his spare time he cycles and surfs.

