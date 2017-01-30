European samples to be stored for a d...

European samples to be stored for a decade

Blood and urine samples from athletes who set European records will be stored for a minimum of 10 years in the sport's latest attempt to stamp out drug cheats, the head of European athletics has said. "We don't want cheats to ever feel that they got away with something and that they are safe because they were not caught immediately," Norwegian Svein Arne Hansen said.

