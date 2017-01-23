Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams set to turn professional
The 34-year-old double Olympic champion has been released from her contract and will not be part of the squad for the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games. Adams has made no secret of the fact that she has been talking to professional suitors and Press Association Sport understands an announcement regarding her future is imminent.
