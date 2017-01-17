Daniel Keatings, pictured with his Commonwealth pommel horse gold medal, has retired from gymnastics

The 27-year-old, a two-time European pommel horse champion who won gold on the apparatus at Glasgow's 2014 Commonwealth Games while representing Scotland, released a statement via his official Twitter account. Keatings, who also won world all-around silver in 2009 and got married last year, said: "After much consideration, I have decided to call time on my gymnastics career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.