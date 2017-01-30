Cycling: UKAD chief Sapstead to answer MP question about Team Sky probe

Britain's Team Sky will come under the spotlight again next month when the head of UK Anti-Doping answers questions from MPs about allegations of wrongdoing in the sport. High on the agenda when Nicole Sapstead, UKAD's chief executive, goes before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Feb. 22, will be a package delivered to Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

