Costa returns to Chelsea side, scores on 100th appearance
Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|14 hr
|B MacVicar
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC