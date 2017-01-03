Cook has found right recipe for boxing success

Paul Cook followed his amateur and pro career by becoming successful coach, guiding his son Nicky to World, European, British and Commonwealth titles and Colin Lynes on a career that brought an IBO world title, plus British and European belts. The Dagenham trainer took Kevin Mitchell to amateur honours, followed by the British and Commonwealth titles, and the lightweight never lost a bout - amateur or professional - with Cook in his corner.

