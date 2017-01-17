Confusion surrounds David Weir after he airs grievances on Twitter
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir is still to elaborate on his grievances towards British Athletics after expressing his frustration once again on Tuesday. But British Athletics were none the wiser, given Weir announced April's London Marathon will be his last race during his final, "terrible" Paralympics in Rio.
