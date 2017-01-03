COMMITTED: Venky's London Limited owns a 99.99 percent stake in Blackburn Rovers

BLACKBURN Rovers' parent company Venky's London Limited reduced losses by more than A 30m in its annual accounts, in which the owners have once again re-iterated their commitment to the club. VLL, which owns a 99.99 percent stake in Rovers, recorded losses of A 2.8m in the financial year ending March 2016, compared with A 35.1m in the previous year.

