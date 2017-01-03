Coe ignorance claims over athletics corruption 'undermined' by Bedford evidence

Sebastian Coe faces fresh questions about what he knew of corruption within athletics before his election as president of the sport's governing body the IAAF Sebastian Coe faces fresh questions about what he knew of corruption within athletics before his election as president of the sport's governing body the IAAF after MPs heard evidence that "undermined" his claims of ignorance. Coe told the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in December 2015 that he was unaware of any specific allegations about the extent of Russian doping or that senior IAAF officials were extorting money from Russian athletes to bury positive drug tests until German broadcaster ARD broke the story on December 3, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.