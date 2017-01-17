Coach John Herdman looks to survey ne...

Coach John Herdman looks to survey new wave of women's soccer talent

The Canadian women's soccer team takes its first step into the new quadrennial on Friday at a camp in Los Angeles where players ranging from 15-year-old Jordyn Huitema to 33-year-old captain Christine Sinclair will take the field. Coach John Herdman's 22-woman roster includes 10 members of the Olympic bronze medal squad, as well as six players who competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea in November-December and five who took part in the U-17 World Cup in Jordan in September-October.

