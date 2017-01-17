Coach John Herdman looks to survey new wave of women's soccer talent

The Canadian women's soccer team takes its first step into the new quadrennial on Friday at a camp in Los Angeles where players ranging from 15-year-old Jordyn Huitema to 33-year-old captain Christine Sinclair will take the field. Coach John Herdman's 22-woman roster includes 10 members of the Olympic bronze medal squad, as well as six players who competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea in November-December and five who took part in the U-17 World Cup in Jordan in September-October.

