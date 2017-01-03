Chennai bounced back from their openi...

Chennai bounced back from their opening match defeat with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bengaluru.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sify

Mumbai: Chennai Smashers bounced back from their opening match defeat with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bengaluru Blasters in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League campaign here on Tuesday. Parupalli Kashyap, who is coming after an injury lay-off, displayed his top game against Bengaluru's Sourabh Verma to emerge winner 11-8, 11-5 to give Chennai the 1-0 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sify.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery 19 hr ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Mon i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Mon buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC