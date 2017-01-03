Chennai bounced back from their opening match defeat with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bengaluru.
Mumbai: Chennai Smashers bounced back from their opening match defeat with a thumping 5-0 victory over Bengaluru Blasters in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League campaign here on Tuesday. Parupalli Kashyap, who is coming after an injury lay-off, displayed his top game against Bengaluru's Sourabh Verma to emerge winner 11-8, 11-5 to give Chennai the 1-0 lead.
