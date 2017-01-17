Chapecoense survivors lift trophy in honour of dead teammates read comments
Chapecoense goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, a survivor of the LaMia airplane crash, holds the Copa Sudamericana trophy prior to the team's first match since the tragedy. Survivors of the plane crash two months ago that killed 19 members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy in honour of their dead teammates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC