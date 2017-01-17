Canadian Olympic Committee amplifies analytics in deal with data company
The COC has announced an eight-year, cash-and-services sponsorship deal with SAS, an analytics software company whose clients include banks, hotels, universities and casinos. The company's sports division has worked with the Los Angeles Kings, Orlando Magic and New York Mets as well as Major League Soccer.
