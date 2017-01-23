Calgary study of potential Winter Games bid on track, says Mayor Nenshi
A uniform from the 1988 Olympic torch run is seen in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics.City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics. City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
