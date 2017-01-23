Calgary study of potential Winter Gam...

Calgary study of potential Winter Games bid on track, says Mayor Nenshi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

A uniform from the 1988 Olympic torch run is seen in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics.City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics. City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Mon B MacVicar 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC