Calgary golden moguls territory for Canadian freestyle star Mikael Kingsbury
Mikael Kinsgsbury, of Deux-Montagnes Que., races down at the men's freestyle moguls World Cup, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in St-Come Que. Kingsbury says the moguls course in Calgary feels to him what Roland Garros must feel like for Rafael Nadal.
