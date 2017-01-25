Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity ...

Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuItOX Brazil's Lucas Lima, left, and Colombia's William Tesillo fight for the ball during a friendly match at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The match is a tribute to Chapecoense soccer players who died in a plane crash in Colombia last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Wed Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Tue OakPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 23 B MacVicar 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC