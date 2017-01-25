Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense
Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuItOX Brazil's Lucas Lima, left, and Colombia's William Tesillo fight for the ball during a friendly match at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The match is a tribute to Chapecoense soccer players who died in a plane crash in Colombia last November.
