Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense. Brazil's Lucas Lima, left, and Colombia's William Tesillo fight for the ball during a friendly match at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The match is a tribute to Chapecoense soccer players who died in a plane crash in Colombia last November.

