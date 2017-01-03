Brailsford criticises UKAD chairman for undermining ongoing investigation
Under-pressure Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford has criticised the chairman of UK Anti-Doping for undermining the ongoing investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling. Brailsford, speaking publicly for the first time since being called before parliament at the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on December 19, side-stepped direct questions over his position, saying he was focusing on the future.
