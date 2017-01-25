Boxing: Pacquiao says - nothing final' on next fight
WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday the details of his next fight have yet to be determined, despite widespread reports he will face Australian Jeff Horn. This file photo taken on September 29, 2016 shows Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao training at a gym in Manila.
