Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI in California

16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The California Highway Patrol says Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Officer Stephan Brandt says De La Hoya's Land Rover was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

