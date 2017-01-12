Boston loads up on offence at NWSL draft, Lindsay Agnew first Canadian taken
The Boston Breakers loaded up on offence at the National Women's Soccer League draft Thursday, taking four attack-minded players in the first round starting with Wisconsin star midfielder Rose Lavelle. Canadian forward Lindsay Agnew went in the second round to the Washington Spirit while goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was chosen in the third round by New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC.
